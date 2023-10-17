BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were called to the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard last week after a 2-year-old boy was spotted with his mother in the area of a homeless encampment that is known as a problem area for drug use and crime.

Police say the boy’s mother may have been doing drugs at the time he was spotted by outreach volunteers on Friday morning. The volunteers said it was about 45 degrees outside and he was not appropriately dressed for the weather.

The two first encountered police when they were sleeping in a car in a nearby parking lot, according to a report. The car was later towed for having an expired registration sticker.

Evelyn Abreu, Director of Miracle Mile Ministries, said never in her time on Mass. and Cass has she come across a child.

“I’ve never heard of one being out there,” she said. “This is their little, their little town, their friends, their neighbors, I could see why she could feel like bringing in a child the people there might not hurt a child.”

The boy was checked out by medical professionals on Friday and Boston police have reached out to child services.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

