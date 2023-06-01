DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a student brought a pellet gun to a school in Dorchester Thursday morning, prompting an investigation.

In a letter sent to families, school officials said the item was confiscated by Boston Police and Safety Services personnel after they were notified by school staff at the Dr. Martin Luther King K-6 School.

No students or staff were injured and the pellet gun was not discharged at any point, according to Natalie Diaz Ake, Elementary School Superintendent for Region 3.

“The King School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, is committed to fostering learning environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged,” Ake said. “Our School Social Workers will provide additional support for students and staff.”

The superintendent added that the Boston Police Department would continue to investigate the incident.

Parents with any questions or concerns were asked to contact the school at 617-635-8212.

