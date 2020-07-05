Police respond following several incidents of violence in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston responded to multiple incidents of violence throughout the city on Saturday night.

Officers responding to Stonehurst Street could be seen placing evidence markers down and focusing their investigation on a car in the area.

Nearly a dozen officers were spotted on Astoria Street conducting a separate investigation that night.

Officers were also at the scene on Maple Street, where you could see more evidence markers and police tape there.

And on East Newton Street, officers could be seen scoping out the area for evidence in a separate investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

