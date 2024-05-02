BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston man called 911 just after midnight Thursday asking if someone could wish him a happy birthday.

Two Boston police officers responded to the call with a sweet surprise.

Officer Israel Bracho said he and his partner first thought the call was a joke. However, once they verified it actually was Chris’ birthday, they decided to make the moment memorable for him.

“Everyone has one birthday, so everyone deserves to feel special on that one day,” Bracho said.

The two officers stopped to buy 25-year-old Chris a muffin and candles before arriving at his home around 12:40 a.m.

“On our way there, we decided we can’t show up to someone’s house empty-handed. My mother raised me right — she would’ve killed me if I didn’t,” Bracho said.

They also sang “Happy Birthday” to him, as seen on the police body camera footage.

Chris later said the officers made his day, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)