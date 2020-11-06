Police respond to barricaded person inside Boston hotel where Emerson College students are staying

BOSTON (WHDH) - A barricaded person at the W hotel in Boston prompted Emerson College police to issue an advisory to students on Thursday night.

Emerson College Police Deputy Chief Eric Schiazza sent a notice around 10 p.m., saying that Boston police were involved in an ongoing situation at the hotel.

“While no community members are at risk, the Emerson College Police would advise everyone to stay away from the area as the Boston Police have blocked pedestrian and motor vehicle access,” he wrote.

The college is currently housing students in the hotel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The incident reportedly involved a barricaded person, who was seen throwing items out a window.

No additional information has been released.

