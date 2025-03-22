BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a break-in at a vape shop in Brighton on Tuesday.

Officials say two people smashed the storefront and grabbed everything they could.

The masked thieves targeted the store using rocks to shatter a glass door then climbed inside.

The two of them were caught on surveillance video running to display cases and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

“This all happened within a minute and a half. And then, right after they were finished with this area, they both went around and right back out the same way they came,” said store owner Jonathan Lau.

Lau says watching the security video was upsetting.

“Literally brought tears to my eyes, it broke my heart,” Lau said.

Boston police were called to “The Vape Shop” around 6, but Lau says the robbery happened hours earlier, shortly before 2 a.m. that morning.

He says his alarm system never went off.

“The alarm system did not set off,” said Lau. “It was not triggered until police arrived.”

Between the stolen property and damages, Lau says he’s out $1,000. But it’s the lost sense of security that’s a bigger blow.

“It feels very invasive to have someone break into your place of business where, it’s a small business so I’m, I’m here to provide for my kids and family,” said Lau.

No arrests have been made, and Lau shared the video as a warning to other business owners.

“It doesn’t feel as safe as it was before,” said Lau.

