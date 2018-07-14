Police respond to call for shots fired in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Authorities responded to a call for shots fired in Worcester Saturday evening.

A 19-year-old man from Woonsocket Rhode Island was transported to St. Vincent’s hospital where he was treated for a shot to the head. According to a press release issued by Worcester Police, the man is expected to survive.

Witnesses told officers that two vehicles had driven through the area of 11 Hollywood Street and passengers in one car fired several shots at the other.

They also claimed that one of the drivers appeared to be bleeding from the neck.

A vehicle parked in the neighborhood was also damaged in the crosshairs.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Worcester Police Detective Burear at 508-799-8651

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)