WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police Investigators from the Bomb Squad responded to a chemical explosion at a home in Wareham Friday afternoon.

Police said the person they belive is responsible for the explosion suffered non-life threatening injuries. When he attempted to flee the scene, State Police arrested him and took him to a local hospital where he remains in custody.

State Police Bomb Technicians, the Department of Fire Services’ Joint Hazard Incident Response Team, and Wareham officials said they are assessing the home for potential hazards to first responders.

Police said the scene is secure and there is no immediate threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

