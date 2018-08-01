Crash at Connecticut auto auction leaves 6 injured

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A man lost control of a car at an auto auction after apparently suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel Wednesday and crashed into other vehicles and pedestrians, leaving six people injured, police said.

The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. at the Southern Auto Auction in East Windsor, a suburb north of Hartford.

The victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries of varying severity, East Windsor Detective Sgt. Matthew Carl said.

“Wednesday is usually their busiest day so there’s a lot of things that were happening,” Carl said. “Because it’s busy back there, there’s many cars moving, many moving parts, many people. So we’re in the process of trying to determine exactly what happened.”

In May 2017, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 76-year-old employee of the LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, Massachusetts, accelerated out of control on the auction floor, killing five and injuring seven.