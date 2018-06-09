BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police responded to a pedestrian crash involving police motorcycles in Beacon Hill Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near Beacon and Joy Streets. It did not impact the city’s annual gay pride parade, police said.

Multiple motorcycles were riding together when one got too close to another, tapping the motorcycle which then hit a pedestrian, according to authorities.

Police said the crash was minor. It’s unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)