PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Plymouth Friday after an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in a crash.

The crash happened on Clark Road near Route 3 late Friday morning.

Aerial video from the scene showed emergency responders at work, with caution tape in place around the crash site.

The front of the SUV was visibly damaged. The motorcycle was lying on its side.

There was no further information about what led to the crash or any related injuries.

