FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police responded to a crash Tuesday night on I-95 northbound in Foxboro.

State police say multiple people involved suffered serious injuries.

Police also say a MedFlight was requested to the scene.

Details at this time are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox