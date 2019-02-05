RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating multiple crashes on a northern New Hampshire road as they warn of treacherous travel conditions due to black ice.

Police have responded to a tractor-trailer accident and passenger vehicle accidents on Route 2 in Randolph on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said temperatures were expected to warm up Tuesday, reaching as high as the 50s.

