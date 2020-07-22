Police respond to daylight shooting incident in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were called to the scene of a shooting incident in Worcester Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Main Street near where it intersects with Herman Street.

No further information was released.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)