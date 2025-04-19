HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed late Friday night when they slammed into a telephone pole in Hudson, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 36 Old Derry Road around 11 p.m. found the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries and pronounced them dead at the scene, according to police. Their name has not been released.

The initial crash investigation determined the 2005 Harley Davidson was traveling westbound when it hit the pole and the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The cause of this collision is still being investigated by the Hudson Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

