DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a shooting in Dorchester Thursday evening.

Officials say the shooting took place at a home on Callendar Street around 5 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not yet revealed a possible motive.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)