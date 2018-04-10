BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Police are investigating a double shooting in Roxbury.

Police say two people were shot inside a home on Eustis Street shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They are expected to be OK.

Investigators say three people were fighting before the shorts were fired.

A suspect has been taken into custody and police have recovered a weapon.

Additional details were not immediately available.

