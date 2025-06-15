BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man hospitalized Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area if 178 Kneeland St. around 3:50 a.m. found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

