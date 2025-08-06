NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police responded to a reported threat on Nantucket on Tuesday night.

State police assisted Nantucket police around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 16 Main St. after a threat was received by telephone.

The report indicated the presence of an improvised explosive device in a black SUV.

First responders established a cordon and cleared the area of non-essential personnel.

Just after 10:30 p.m. the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad arrived and searched the area.

“The search did not locate or indicate any sign of an explosive device and the area was reopened at 11:09 p.m.,” Nantucket police said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.

