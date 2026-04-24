PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died in a crash in Plymouth Friday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Plimoth Patuxet Highway and State Road for reports of a crash.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals, where one succumbed to their injuries.

The crash caused closures on State Road at Beaver Dam Road (closed to northbound traffic) and on Plimoth Patuxet Highway at State Road (closed to southbound traffic).

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

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