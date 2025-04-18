MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police say one person died in a crash involving five cars on I-93N in Medford Friday evening.

According to state police, around 6:20 p.m., troopers responded to I-93N before exit 25 in Medford for reports of a serious crash.

Police confirm one person died in the crash and I-93N was closed at Roosevelt Circle.

Mass DOT, Medford Fire and EMS, and police assisted at the scene. The crash has caused major traffic delays.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox