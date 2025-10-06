FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a fatal stabbing in Fall River Monday morning.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. they responded to the area of 57 Chesworth Street in Fall River after someone called, saying someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, police say they found a 53-year-old man with an injury to his chest. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One person was taken into custody. The stabbing is currently under investigation.

