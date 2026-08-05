BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a fatal shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:14 a.m. in the area of 564 Blue Hill Avenue. Police say they found the victim with gunshot wounds, and they were taken to a hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.

“Clearly, we’ve had a few incidents recently that are very alarming to the public and to us. That’s why we’re committed to taking quick action. In Hyde Park, we’ve already made an arrest in that case, and we plan on doing, kind of following up in the same aggressive manner,” said Paul McLaughlin, Boston Police Superintendent. “We have a lot of detectives assigned to this, and we’ll be looking to kind of put this, you know, put this case together as quickly as we possibly can. The biggest thing we look at, especially when it comes to retaliatory violence, is we look to get that shooter off the street as quickly as we can, try to minimize the opportunity for retaliation against or by the same group of people.”

An investigation is ongoing.

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