REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Revere overnight.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Carey Circle around 3 a.m. found one person trapped inside. Fire crews and state police also responded to the scene to assist.

Nearby residents say they rushed to the vehicle to remove the person from the crumpled car before it caught on fire. Witnesses said they were able to pull the person from the vehicle and start CPR until paramedics arrived.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

