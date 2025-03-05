BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to reports of shots fired in Boylston Wednesday morning.

At around 10 a.m., troopers responded to a home on Central Street for reports of gunshots, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators were seen looking around the home and in the woods nearby.

No other information has been released to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)