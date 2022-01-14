FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say they have responded to an “isolated, contained” incident in Foxboro.

Foxboro police and fire departments, as well as Metro-LEC, are at the scene on McKenzie Lane dealing with a “joint public safety response for an isolated, contained incident, Foxboro police wrote on Facebook.

There is no threat to the general public at this time, police said.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released.

