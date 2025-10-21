BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police responded to a car crash involving three vehicles in the O’Neill Tunnel around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say a preliminary investigation showed the first car involved had slowed down to avoid contact with another vehicle but was rear ended.

The first car swerved left and then struck another car, causing it to overturn.

No injuries were reported and all cars were removed from the scene.

