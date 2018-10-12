Police respond to person barricaded in home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth police and a SWAT team responded to the Manomet section of town Friday night for reports of a person barricaded inside a home.

Someone inside the home called police, saying an individual was acting out. Police determined there’s an outstanding warrant for the person barricaded.

Police are unsure if the individual is armed or not.

Neighbors nearby were evacuated from the area.

No additional information is available.

