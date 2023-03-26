WESTMORELAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on NH12 in Westmoreland, New Hampshire, that is being treated as a road rage incident, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near Aldridge Road around 4:45 p.m. determined a brown 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 34-year-old Walpole, New Hampshire woman tried to pass a red 2004 Chevy 1500 pickup truck when they both lost control and drove off the roadway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The woman driving the Grand Marquis struck an embankment, causing her vehicle to roll over onto its roof. She was taken to Cheshire Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH



On March 25, 2023, at approximately 4:42 PM, troopers responded to NH-12 near Aldridge Rd. for a two-car motor vehicle crash with injury. pic.twitter.com/O5yuLa6MDl — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 26, 2023

The pickup driver was uninjured.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and is being treated as a road rage incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Troy Couillard at 603-223-2162 or Troy.J.Couillard@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)