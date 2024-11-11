SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are responding to a report of a bomb threat at the Satanic Temple in Salem, officials said.

At around 12:30 p.m., officers began investigating the threat at the 64 Bridge St. temple, shutting down the area, the City of Salem said in an X post.

The public is asked to avoid Bridge Street, between Beacon and Osgood streets, while authorities investigate, according to the city.

Residents and businesses in the area are advised to shelter in place.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

