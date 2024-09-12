BOSTON (WHDH) - Police officers are responding to a report of a person suffering severe burns in downtown Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.

Authorities responded to the corner of Columbus Avenue and Park Plaza in Boston shortly before 9 p.m.

A large police presence is on scene. Evidence markers were seen on the sidewalk.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

