ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a report of a person hit by a train in Abington Tuesday morning.

This happened on the Kingston Commuter Rail line at Pine Street around Midnight.

It was near the location where an off duty Randolph police officer was hit and killed last week.

