BOSTON (WHDH) - Police officers responded to a report of a person on fire in downtown Boston Wednesday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

Authorities responded to the corner of Columbus Avenue and Park Plaza in Boston at around 8:11 p.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital with serious burns, according to police.

A large police presence was on scene. Evidence markers were seen on the sidewalk.

Detectives and fire officials were canvassing the area for witnesses and video of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available Wednesday night.

