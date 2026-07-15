BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a report of a person shot in Downtown Crossing in Boston Wednesday morning.

Officials taped off an area near Bromfield Street.

There appeared to be a black bag left on the ground.

Authorities confirmed a victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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