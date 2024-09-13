NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded in Newton Thursday night after a reported shooting at a pro-Israeli protest.

The incident happened near 7 p.m. Officers were still on scene at the intersection of Washington Street and Harvard Street as of around 9 p.m.

People in the area said several pro-Israeli protesters had been gathered in the area calling for the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

Hours later, an Israeli flag and a poster were still visible laying on the ground. A yellow evidence marker was also seen in area roped off with yellow caution tape.

A 7NEWS source said the shooting happened after one man crossed the street and had some sort of interaction with one of the pro-Israeli protesters. The source said one of the men was shot in the stomach, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials were expected to provide an update about the incident at 10:30 p.m.

While waiting for more information, friends of the pro-Israeli protesters said they rushed to the scene after hearing about what happened.

“It’s beyond shocking…Since the war, anti semitic incidents like this have spiked a lot,” said one person, referencing the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“We don’t know what the shooting was all about,” another person said. “It might have been related to the demonstration or just a poor coincidence. We don’t know right now.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

