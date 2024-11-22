CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a report of shots fired in Cambridge Friday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene on Rindge Avenue, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Police found evidence on the scene indicated that a gun was fired, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cambridge police through an anonymous tip line at 617-349-9151.

