SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in downtown San Diego (all times local):
12:25 p.m.
Police say a suspect has been arrested following a shooting near the route of an annual marathon in downtown San Diego.
Officials said Sunday that there is no threat to the community and the Rock `n’ Roll San Diego Marathon has resumed.
There were no additional details immediately available.
There was a heavy police response following reports of a shooting not far from City Hall shortly before noon.
11:55 a.m.
Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting in downtown San Diego not far from the finish line of an annual marathon.
A San Diego County Sheriff’s spokesman says deputies are assisting police Sunday morning near City Hall.
There’s a heavy law enforcement response near the route of the 2018 Rock `n’ Roll San Diego Marathon.
Officials did not immediately have additional details.
(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)