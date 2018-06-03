SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a shooting in downtown San Diego (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Police say a suspect has been arrested following a shooting near the route of an annual marathon in downtown San Diego.

Officials said Sunday that there is no threat to the community and the Rock `n’ Roll San Diego Marathon has resumed.

There were no additional details immediately available.

There was a heavy police response following reports of a shooting not far from City Hall shortly before noon.

11:55 a.m.

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting in downtown San Diego not far from the finish line of an annual marathon.

A San Diego County Sheriff’s spokesman says deputies are assisting police Sunday morning near City Hall.

There’s a heavy law enforcement response near the route of the 2018 Rock `n’ Roll San Diego Marathon.

Officials did not immediately have additional details.

