BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to reports of a shooting at Codman Park in Roxbury just after noon Tuesday.

Boston police say the shooting was deemed accidental, and a person was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time who the victim is.

