Police respond to reported shooting involving multiple victims at California Festival

GILROY, Calif. (WHDH) – Police and emergency personnel responded to reports of a shooting involving multiple victims at the California Garlic Festival on Sunday.
At least 5 people were shot and ATF is on scene.
Gilroy Police say the scene is still active and if you are looking for a loved one to go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B.
Video shows large groups of people running away from tents.
Witnesses say kids are among the injured.
The annual festival was wrapping up its third and final day.
No further information was immediately available.
