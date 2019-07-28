Police respond to reported shooting involving multiple victims at California Festival

GILROY, Calif. (WHDH) – Police and emergency personnel responded to reports of a shooting involving multiple victims at the California Garlic Festival on Sunday.

At least 5 people were shot and ATF is on scene.

Gilroy Police say the scene is still active and if you are looking for a loved one to go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B.

Video shows large groups of people running away from tents.

Witnesses say kids are among the injured.

The annual festival was wrapping up its third and final day.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

#BREAKING: Shooting reported at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California; number of victims remains unclear. via AP #7News — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 29, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)