MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police responded Monday morning to reports of a student getting stabbed during a fight in the boys’ bathroom at Medford High School.

Several police cruisers and an ambulance responded to the scene around 9 a.m. and the school was placed in safe mode.

First responders could be seen carrying a stretcher into the school.

Police are looking into reports that the student involved was beat up and went to the nurses office, only to realize that they had been stabbed.

Parents were standing outside the high school around 12 p.m. waiting to speak with administrators.

No further information has been released.

