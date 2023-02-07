First responders were on scene in Lynn as of around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening following reports of a shooting.

Crews were seen at the Wendy’s restaurant on Boston Street. Police cruisers were spotted alongside ambulance and fire vehicles.

SKY7 cameras saw one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.

Police tape has been seen blocking off the area outside the restaurant’s drive-thru window.

Officials remained on scene as of around 6:30 p.m.

No information was immediately available on how seriously the person seen being taken into the ambulance was injured. Police have not announced if they’ve made any arrests.

