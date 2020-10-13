Police respond to reports of shots fired in a Brockton neighborhood

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to reports of a shots fired incident in a Brockton neighborhood Tuesday night.

A heavy police presence took over Belmont Avenue after a witness said seven shots rang out.

“I heard about seven shots and then a whole bunch of screaming but it was right at my window, that’s how close it was,” the witness said. “I just told my child to get down and I just kept hearing screaming and the next thing I know the police and the paramedics got here. Less than a minute they were here. It’s just scary.”

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this point.

No further information has been released.

