Police respond to reports of shots fired in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to reports of shots fired incident in Brockton on Tuesday night.

A heavy police presence could be seen on Belmont Avenue after a witness said seven shots rang out.

“I heard about seven shots and then a whole bunch of screaming but it was right at my window, that’s how close it was,” the witness said. “I just told my child to get down and I just kept hearing screaming and the next thing I know the police and the paramedics got here. Less than a minute they were here. It’s just scary.”

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

No further information was immediately available.

