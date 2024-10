BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Riverway at Brookline Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported rollover around 3:10 p.m. took the driver of the rolled-over car to the hospital, where they were issued a ticket. The other driver involved was evaluated at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)