BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to an early morning rollover crash in Roxbury.

Officers responding to the crash on Columbus Avenue found the crumpled vehicle on its roof.

Two passengers in the vehicle were hospitalized with minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)