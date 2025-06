EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a rollover crash in Everett Friday morning.

The incident, which involved two vehicles, took place on Route 16 at Boston Road.

Crews worked to right the SUV that was on its side and clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

