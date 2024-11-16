REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Revere overnight.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Carey Circle around 3 a.m. found at least one person trapped inside. Fire crews and state police also responded to the scene to assist.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

