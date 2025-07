Police responded to a shooting in Roxbury Thursday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Blue Hill Avenue and Dudley Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)