RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police helped corral a horse on a highway in Randolph Sunday in the area of the Route 28 ramp coming from the Blue Hills Reservation Area.

Officials said several callers reported a horse had trotted onto the highway. Trained bystanders in the area were able to assist and calmed down the horse.

Once troopers were on scene, they helped find the owner and reunite the two. Before the incident, the horse had bumped her owner off the trails and ran away.

Troopers used their cruisers to provide a safe escort for the horse to get back to the trails safely.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)