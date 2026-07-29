ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded following a serious car crash in Abington Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to Washington Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of the crash.

Neighbors in the area said it appeared police were chasing the car as they heard sirens.

Witnesses told 7NEWS there were several people in the car. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

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